Appeals Court OKs Life Sentence In Tulsa Toddler's Death
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 28-year-old Tulsa man convicted of killing his girlfriend's 19-month-old daughter. The appeals court handed down the decision Friday in the case of Scott Allen Bolden, who was convicted by a Tulsa County jury of first-degree murder and child abuse in the May 2013 death of Angel Benjamin.
