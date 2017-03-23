Appeals Court OKs Life Sentence In Tulsa Toddler's Death

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 28-year-old Tulsa man convicted of killing his girlfriend's 19-month-old daughter. The appeals court handed down the decision Friday in the case of Scott Allen Bolden, who was convicted by a Tulsa County jury of first-degree murder and child abuse in the May 2013 death of Angel Benjamin.

