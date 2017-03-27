Alleged getaway driver a instructeda slain teen burglary suspects to rob home: court documents
The alleged getaway driver now facing possible murder charges in the fatal shooting of three teen burglary suspects outside Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday allegedly "instructed" the trio to rob the house, according to a probable cause affidavit. On Tuesday, police with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office identified the alleged driver as 21-year-old Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez.
