a I dona t blame him,a alleged getaway driver says of resident in teen burglarsa killing
The alleged getaway driver in a botched Oklahoma home invasion that left three teen burglary suspects dead spoke out to ABC News on Thursday in a jailhouse interview, saying the resident who shot them "did what, you know, by law he could do to protect his home." Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree felony murder, three counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary in the fatal shooting of three teen burglary suspects by a resident in Broken Arrow, near Tulsa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|3 min
|Guest
|5
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|who neds jobs
|11 hr
|xxx
|13
|Tulsa Reverend Arrested For Child Pornography
|12 hr
|Shovelhead72
|1
|Alvin Boss best tank cleaner (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Kelo
|3
|Grown man does wrestling move on young boy
|Wed
|lisa remington
|3
|Man fatally shoots 3 suspects in Oklahoma home ...
|Wed
|Bobby is a Stupid...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC