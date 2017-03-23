A Few Storms Tonight, Chance Storms Again Sunday Night
A Few Storms Tonight, Chance Storms Again Sunday Night - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com What a day. Warm and windy once again with fire danger concerns for the more western counties and a severe storm threat that is still ongoing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|pecos
|243
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|4 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|21
|who neds jobs
|4 hr
|Alvin Boss
|11
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|Thu
|Alvin Boss Tank You
|19
|I love Matrix service by god
|Mar 21
|Alvin Boss
|4
|trump won
|Mar 21
|Alvin Boss
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC