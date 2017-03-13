6 Investigates: Staffer Alleges Widespread Sexual Harassment At State Capitol
Thursday, the Cleveland County District Attorney is expected to file criminal charges against him. Moore police presented their case to the district attorney's office late Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|5 min
|Black Terror
|6
|church of satan
|53 min
|Satans first mate
|122
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Alvin Boss
|206
|Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases
|12 hr
|takeitforgrants
|1
|Review: Access Pain Solutions (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Bigmike
|27
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Alvin Boss
|14
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|Mar 14
|Alvin Boss
|72
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC