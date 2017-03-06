5-year-old wins Oklahoma spelling bee, heading for nationals
In this March 4, 2017, photo, Edith Fuller, 5, spells a word during the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee in Tulsa, Okla. Fuller is bound for the Scripps National Spelling Bee after becoming the youngest winner of a regional competition in Oklahoma.
