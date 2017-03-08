5-year-old Tulsan is youngest ever to qualify for national spelling bee
No. 19 Edith Fuller, 5, spells a word during the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee in Tulsa on Saturday. Fuller won the competition.
