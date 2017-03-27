3 Killed In Tulsa Home Invasion Broke...

3 Killed In Tulsa Home Invasion Broke Into Property Earlier In Day

Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Authorities say three teenagers who were shot dead during a suspected Tulsa home invasion broke into a detached garage on the property earlier the same day and stole liquor from a game room. A Wagoner County sheriff's officials says Maxwell Cook, Jacob Redfern and Jakob Woodruff robbed the converted apartment earlier Monday.

