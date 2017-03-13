13 Shots Fired Into Tulsa, Oklahoma L...

13 Shots Fired Into Tulsa, Oklahoma LGBT Equality Center: WATCH

Oklahoma police are investigating after several shots from a pellet gun were fired at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa on Monday. A surveillance video shows several shots were fired from a white four-door truck at around 12:20 a.m. Tulsa police said 13 pellets were found around the front door and windows of the center.

