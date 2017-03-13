13 Shots Fired Into Tulsa, Oklahoma LGBT Equality Center: WATCH
Oklahoma police are investigating after several shots from a pellet gun were fired at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa on Monday. A surveillance video shows several shots were fired from a white four-door truck at around 12:20 a.m. Tulsa police said 13 pellets were found around the front door and windows of the center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Alvin Boss
|185
|trump won
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|1
|who neds jobs
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|1
|church of satan
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|113
|Ky resident
|Mar 4
|Beth
|1
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|Jamie Dundee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC