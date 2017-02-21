Women get ambushed at gunpoint in Tulsa
"Young females were walking to their car and they were approached by two black males in dark clothing that brandished firearms," police said. "Took cell phones, wallets and some cash."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|10 hr
|fakenews
|1
|Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16)
|16 hr
|spree
|7
|I love Matrix service by god
|18 hr
|Alvin Boss
|1
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|19 hr
|Latisha
|70
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|21 hr
|xxx
|4
|OK divorce bill passes committee vote
|Feb 22
|wontyoumarrymebill
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 22
|Satans first mate
|109
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC