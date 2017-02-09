Widow Of Tulsa Jogger Holding Celebration For Late Husband's Birthday

Widow Of Tulsa Jogger Holding Celebration For Late Husband's Bir - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Next week would be Michael's 50th birthday, so they're throwing a party, choosing to celebrate his life instead of mourning. Linda Reid says her husband, Michael Reid, always came in from his run and kissed her goodbye before heading to work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.