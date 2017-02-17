Veterans Group Says OK Man Using Organization's Name To Take Money
Veterans Group Says OK Man Using Organization's Name To Take Mon - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com People have been knocking on doors in Tulsa and surrounding areas, asking for donations for an organization called Project Delta. Daniel Goding, the head of "Professional Fundraising Association LLC," said they have given money to Project Delta before and they have another $7,500 they could send.
