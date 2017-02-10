USS Tulsa's Christening Underway In Mobile, Alabama
Former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor and current Mayor G.T. Bynum are in Mobile, Alabama Saturday for the christening ceremony for the USS Tulsa. The USS Tulsa, designated LCS 16, is an Independence-class littoral combat ship being built at the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile.
