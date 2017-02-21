US gas price rises 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.33 a gallon
The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.33. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the slight rise was due to small increases in crude oil and wholesale gas prices.
