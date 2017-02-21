US gas price rises 2 cents over 2 wee...

US gas price rises 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.33 a gallon

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WJRT

The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.33. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the slight rise was due to small increases in crude oil and wholesale gas prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... 7 hr fakenews 1
Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16) 13 hr spree 7
I love Matrix service by god 15 hr Alvin Boss 1
When you blacks gonna learn??? 16 hr Latisha 70
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... 18 hr xxx 4
News OK divorce bill passes committee vote Feb 22 wontyoumarrymebill 1
church of satan Feb 22 Satans first mate 109
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,686 • Total comments across all topics: 279,174,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC