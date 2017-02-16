UCF puts away Tulsa, 71-53 behind 18 pts from Banyard
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone want roxys
|20 hr
|Luther Heggs
|8
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|21 hr
|Black Terror
|3
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Wed
|saqi49
|185
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Feb 14
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Feb 14
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|Feb 13
|MattsAbitch
|9
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|Feb 13
|clueless
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC