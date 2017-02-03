Tulsan killed in Texas plane crash
A Tulsa man who uses his own plane to travel to Texas an inspect pipelines is dead after a plane wreck in Henderson, Texas He was laid to rest today at 2 p.m. in his hometown of Andrew, Texas NTSB said he was inspecting pipelines when his plane hit a cell phone tower, killing him The National Transportation Safety Board said Stewart's plane struck a cell phone tower while he was conducting a pipeline patrol operation.
