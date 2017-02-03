Tulsa Woman Uses iPad, Facebook To Get Help When Home Burns
A Tulsa homeowner uses her iPad and Facebook's Messenger app to get help when her house caught on fire early Friday. Vickie Barbour says she doesn't have a phone and when she smelled smoke, then saw a fire in the kitchen, she ran outside.
