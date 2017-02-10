Tulsa Woman Arrested For Using Counterfeit Check To Buy Tires
Sand Springs Police arrested a 20-year-old woman after they say she tried to use a counterfeit check to purchase nearly $500 in tires at a Sands Springs business. In their report, police said the owner was alerted when Potter showed up at the store in a Nissan Murano to buy tires.
