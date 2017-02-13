Tulsa Triple-Murder Suspect In Osage County Jail
Melvin Porter faces three counts of felony murder for the January deaths of Thomas Brown, Jr., his mother Cara and her boyfriend. Police believe Thomas Brown was the target and his mother and her boyfriend were killed because they happened to be there at the time.
