Tulsa Transit Surprises Passengers With Valentine's Day Gifts
As a thank you to their customers, the Love Squad jumped on buses across the city as they made their regular stops to pass out candy and flowers. Hundreds of people hopped on the bus for what they thought would be their normal Tuesday commutes, but Tulsa Transit employees had other plans.
