Tulsa Transit Surprises Passengers Wi...

Tulsa Transit Surprises Passengers With Valentine's Day Gifts

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

As a thank you to their customers, the Love Squad jumped on buses across the city as they made their regular stops to pass out candy and flowers. Hundreds of people hopped on the bus for what they thought would be their normal Tuesday commutes, but Tulsa Transit employees had other plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF 16 hr Jamie Dudee 10
News Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh... 21 hr otis 1
News Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09) Mon MattsAbitch 9
News Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui... Mon clueless 1
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... Mon Killkenny 3
News Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha... Mon copywrite 1
church of satan Feb 11 Eternal truth 108
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,752 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC