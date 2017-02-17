Tulsa teen found guilty of murder
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of a teen accused of murder James Knapper found guilty of degree murder for the shooting death of Deouijanae Terry The state played Snapchat videos of Knapper, one showed him looking up the case on line and one showed him singing and dancing with friends A Tulsa Police Department gang officer testified Thursday that Knapper and Terry's boyfriend were in rival gangs Knapper is wearing a shock box during the trial, prosecutors say he's a problem inmate Wednesday a relative of Knapper reportedly started a scene yelling and was removed from the courtroom Two people arrested in child sex crime allegations Shooter reports Tulsa's 10th homicide FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Virtual kidnappings targeting families Police: Tulsa man was 'looking for love in all the wrong places' FedEx driver honored for stopping flag burning in viral video
