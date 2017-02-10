Tulsa Teacher Hope To Inspire Young Girls To Consider STEM-Related Careers
Tulsa Teacher Hope To Inspire Young Girls To Consider STEM-Relat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Data analysis, the size of the universe and measurements of volumes and liquids are just a few of the topics these girls learned about Friday. Who's that, you ask? She's a 19th Century mathematician who teachers hope will help inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry Spivey (Nov '13)
|8 hr
|Jess
|25
|Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10)
|Thu
|bob
|7
|anyone want roxys
|Thu
|Officer Sheldon
|6
|Amber hiberling
|Thu
|Officer Sheldon
|2
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Thu
|Black Terror
|11
|Do you approve of Dan Kirby as ?
|Feb 8
|Larry
|1
|Do you approve of David Brumbaugh as ?
|Feb 8
|Larry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC