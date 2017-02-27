Tulsa Police Searching For Driver They Say Caused 4-Vehicle Crash
Tulsa Police Searching For Driver They Say Caused 4-Vehicle Cras - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The aftermath left two vehicles pinned against the highway median, with an SUV on top of a white car. A Camaro was also damaged.
