Tulsa Police Search For Armed Robbery...

Tulsa Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department said they're searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of Walgreens at 5115 South Peoria Sunday evening. Officers said they responded to the call at 5:40 p.m. They said the suspect left the scene with an unknown amount of cash in a silver van with a paper tag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... 3 hr xxx 2
Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16) 21 hr spree 7
I love Matrix service by god 23 hr Alvin Boss 1
When you blacks gonna learn??? 23 hr Latisha 70
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... Sun xxx 4
News OK divorce bill passes committee vote Feb 22 wontyoumarrymebill 1
church of satan Feb 22 Satans first mate 109
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC