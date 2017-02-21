Tulsa Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect
The Tulsa Police Department said they're searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of Walgreens at 5115 South Peoria Sunday evening. Officers said they responded to the call at 5:40 p.m. They said the suspect left the scene with an unknown amount of cash in a silver van with a paper tag.
