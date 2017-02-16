Tulsa police release name of man shot...

Tulsa police release name of man shot to death, make arrest

Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Tulsa police have released the name of a man who was shot to death in a home in south Tulsa and say an arrest has been made in the case. Police said Thursday that 34-year-old Christopher Coffelt was found dead in the home less than a mile east of Southern Hills Country Club.

Tulsa, OK

