Tulsa Police Name Suspect In City's 9th Homicide Of 2017
The Tulsa Police Department's Homicide Division has released the name of the suspect in the Tuesday shooting death of a 31-year-old man at the Towne Square Apartments. Egandhi B. Scoggins, 41, has been identified as the lone suspect in the case, TPD wrote in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Dan Kirby as ?
|10 hr
|Larry
|1
|Do you approve of David Brumbaugh as ?
|11 hr
|Larry
|1
|church of satan
|Tue
|Eternal truth
|107
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Feb 5
|Joey
|9
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Feb 5
|Chamber member
|42
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|Modern Phart
|184
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Feb 4
|Little Devil
|170
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC