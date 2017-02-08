Tulsa Pastor Joins Open Letter Suppor...

Tulsa Pastor Joins Open Letter Supporting Helping Refugees

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A Tulsa pastor joined dozens of other Christian leaders from across the country in signing a letter to President Donald Trump. The letter openly supports refugees coming to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Dan Kirby as ? 21 hr Larry 1
Local Politics Do you approve of David Brumbaugh as ? 21 hr Larry 1
church of satan Tue Eternal truth 107
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: Feb 5 Joey 9
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Feb 5 Chamber member 42
News Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13) Feb 5 Modern Phart 184
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Feb 4 Little Devil 170
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC