Tulsa Officers Involved In Shooting Of Rape Suspect Identified

Tulsa Police Department named the three officers involved in the shooting of Brian English on Friday, February 17. English, a 34-year-old Claremore man, was wanted on several felony counts including rape, kidnapping and domestic assault. A woman told Claremore police that on February 14, English tied her up with a rope, wrapped around her neck and hands in a way that would choke her if she moved her arms.

