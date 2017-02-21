Tulsa Nanny Accused Of Smoking Meth, ...

Tulsa Nanny Accused Of Smoking Meth, Child Neglect

NewsOn6 Tulsa

Police arrested a live-in Tulsa nanny Tuesday afternoon after they say she was apparently smoking Meth while watching a toddler. Officers say at 4:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 8500 block of South 98th East Avenue after the toddler's mother came home and found 27-year-old Raela Baxter passed out and her three-year-old son missing.

