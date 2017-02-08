Tulsa 'My Fit Foods' Locations Close ...

Tulsa 'My Fit Foods' Locations Close Unexpectedly

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

My Fit Foods in Tulsa closed unexpectedly, leaving customers wondering what to do with gift cards and prepaid meal plans - and employees without jobs. "Well Tulsa thank you for supporting us over the years and a big thank you from me, Jordan H. for making the last couple of months really enjoyable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Dan Kirby as ? Wed Larry 1
Local Politics Do you approve of David Brumbaugh as ? Wed Larry 1
church of satan Feb 7 Eternal truth 107
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: Feb 5 Joey 9
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Feb 5 Chamber member 42
News Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13) Feb 5 Modern Phart 184
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Feb 4 Little Devil 170
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Tulsa County was issued at February 09 at 3:11PM CST

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC