Tulsa Mayor Offers Solution To Controversial Sale Of Helmerich Park
Tulsa's mayor said he has a potential resolution in the controversial sale of Helmerich Park. The city sold a piece of the park to a shopping center developer, but the issue's been tied up in court.
