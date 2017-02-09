Tulsa Man Recovering, Accruing Medical Debt After Hit-And-Run
A Tulsa man is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after being the victim of a hit and run crash. John Bowen's car was hit from behind at I-244 and Garnett more than a week ago and hopes the public can help find the person who did it.
