Tulsa Man Receives Life Sentence for ...

Tulsa Man Receives Life Sentence for Assaulting Insurance Adjuster

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A Tulsa man who filed a bogus insurance claim and assaulted an insurance adjuster has been sentenced to life in prison, the Oklahoma Insurance Department said. Prentice E. Ponds II, 43, was on parole at the time of the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Give Us More NedReck Tax Cuts and FancyFuk Prizons 8 hr Look at DAT hapi ... 3
Okmulgee Hospital OVER CROWDED by LIBERALS 18 hr New York Times 1
anyone want roxys Mon Officer Sheldon 9
News City Of Tulsa Considers New Public Nuisance Laws (Jul '10) Mon kayla 44
News Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni... Sun senseless 1
Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16) Sun RDPisAthief 5
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Feb 18 tulsaTRANSITsux 12
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC