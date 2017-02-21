Tulsa Man Receives Life Sentence for Assaulting Insurance Adjuster
A Tulsa man who filed a bogus insurance claim and assaulted an insurance adjuster has been sentenced to life in prison, the Oklahoma Insurance Department said. Prentice E. Ponds II, 43, was on parole at the time of the crime.
