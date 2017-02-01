Tulsa Man, Juvenile Female Jailed Aft...

Tulsa Man, Juvenile Female Jailed After Police Chase

A Tulsa man is in jail and a 16-year-old girl in custody after an overnight police chase down Interstate 244. Police say 25-year-old Cody Barnard is facing two complaints - including a felony complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

