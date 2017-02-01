Tulsa Man, Juvenile Female Jailed After Police Chase
A Tulsa man is in jail and a 16-year-old girl in custody after an overnight police chase down Interstate 244. Police say 25-year-old Cody Barnard is facing two complaints - including a felony complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Wed
|hey
|169
|I can't let go is stupid
|Wed
|Eternal truth
|29
|Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine...
|Wed
|astuteassumptions...
|1
|Turley Children's Home (May '07)
|Tue
|Susanntexas2
|52
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|Tue
|emergency
|1
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Jan 26
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC