Tulsa man accused of killing dog to avenge pet cat's death
Police arrested Darren White Friday. White is accused of running over a dog with a truck and beating it to death with a baseball bat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|20 hr
|OK is KraKKervill...
|3
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|Wed
|Black Terror
|68
|OK divorce bill passes committee vote
|Feb 22
|wontyoumarrymebill
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 22
|Satans first mate
|109
|Give Us More NedReck Tax Cuts and FancyFuk Prizons
|Feb 21
|Look at DAT hapi ...
|3
|Okmulgee Hospital OVER CROWDED by LIBERALS
|Feb 21
|New York Times
|1
|anyone want roxys
|Feb 20
|Officer Sheldon
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC