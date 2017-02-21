Tulsa Jewish Center among 11 facilities across nation targeted by bomb threat
Jewish Federation of Tulsa Executive Director Drew Diamond is pictured outside the center. He said a bomb threat to the center, 2021 E. 71st St., was made on a recorded "robo call."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Give Us More NedReck Tax Cuts and FancyFuk Prizons
|5 hr
|Look at DAT hapi ...
|3
|Okmulgee Hospital OVER CROWDED by LIBERALS
|15 hr
|New York Times
|1
|anyone want roxys
|21 hr
|Officer Sheldon
|9
|City Of Tulsa Considers New Public Nuisance Laws (Jul '10)
|Mon
|kayla
|44
|Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni...
|Sun
|senseless
|1
|Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16)
|Sun
|RDPisAthief
|5
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|tulsaTRANSITsux
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC