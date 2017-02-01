Tulsa jail expects $2 million shortfa...

Tulsa jail expects $2 million shortfall this budget year

Brad Johnson, who advises Sheriff Vic Regalado, told the Tulsa County Budget Board on Thursday that the jail needs $800,000 per month to pay its bills. But now, the jail is collecting just under $500,000 per month, which is creating the shortfall.

