Tulsa Gridiron Pokes Fun At Newsmakers For A Good Cause
Tulsa Gridiron Pokes Fun At Newsmakers For A Good Cause - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The Tulsa Historical Society has some memorabilia from past Tulsa Gridiron shows, and there's lot of it - it's been around since 1933. Gridiron Director Rebecca Ungerman said, "It was an all-male show until 1986 when Karen Keith was the first female participant."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Dan Kirby as ?
|18 hr
|Larry
|1
|Do you approve of David Brumbaugh as ?
|18 hr
|Larry
|1
|church of satan
|Tue
|Eternal truth
|107
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Feb 5
|Joey
|9
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Feb 5
|Chamber member
|42
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|Modern Phart
|184
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Feb 4
|Little Devil
|170
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC