Tulsa Gridiron Pokes Fun At Newsmakers For A Good Cause - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The Tulsa Historical Society has some memorabilia from past Tulsa Gridiron shows, and there's lot of it - it's been around since 1933. Gridiron Director Rebecca Ungerman said, "It was an all-male show until 1986 when Karen Keith was the first female participant."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.