Tulsa Businesses Closed Thursday In Support Of 'A Day Without Immigrants'
More than 60 Tulsa businesses closed Thursday to make a point. All across the country, "A Day Without Immigrants" was meant to show what happens when immigrants are missing from the workforce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone want roxys
|Wed
|Luther Heggs
|8
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Wed
|Black Terror
|3
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Wed
|saqi49
|185
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Feb 14
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Feb 14
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|Feb 13
|MattsAbitch
|9
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|Feb 13
|clueless
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC