Tulsa Attorney Forms Committee For 2018 Oklahoma Governor's Race

Former federal prosecutor and Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson says he's formed an exploratory committee for next year's governor's race. Richardson ran as an independent in 2002 against Democrat Brad Henry and Republican Steve Largent and won more than 14 percent of the vote in the race that was won by Henry.

