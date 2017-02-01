TU Students Use World Hijab Day To Spread Message Of Love
TU Students Use World Hijab Day To Spread Message Of Love - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com On the TU campus, a brick wall made out of paper holds symbolic significance; as each brick comes down it reveals a message of love. One panelist at the discussion, Aliye Shimi, said when it comes to wearing the hijab it really isn't that different from other religions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|23 hr
|hey
|169
|I can't let go is stupid
|Wed
|Eternal truth
|29
|Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine...
|Wed
|astuteassumptions...
|1
|Turley Children's Home (May '07)
|Tue
|Susanntexas2
|52
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|Tue
|emergency
|1
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Jan 26
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC