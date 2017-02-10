Trump Indicates He May Sign A New Travel Ban - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com President Trump said on Friday that he may sign a brand-new travel ban next week, rather than waiting for the courts to deal with his first one. Mr. Trump says speed is essential to national security, but his ban was placed on hold last week by a federal judge and Mr. Trump lost a second round Thursday in a Court of Appeals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.