Trafficking, exploitation charges added to Muskogee child porn case
Investigators arrested Zack Perry in early January They accused him of asking a woman for photos and having child porn A second person went to jail in the case in February During a press conference, investigators revealed new charges Perry faces trafficking and exploitation charges as well The court moved his bond hearing a week later FOX23 reported in early January when the Muskogee sheriff's department arrested Zack Perry on publication and distribution of child pornography complaints.
