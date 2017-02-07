Trafficking, exploitation charges add...

Trafficking, exploitation charges added to Muskogee child porn case

Investigators arrested Zack Perry in early January They accused him of asking a woman for photos and having child porn A second person went to jail in the case in February During a press conference, investigators revealed new charges Perry faces trafficking and exploitation charges as well The court moved his bond hearing a week later FOX23 reported in early January when the Muskogee sheriff's department arrested Zack Perry on publication and distribution of child pornography complaints.

