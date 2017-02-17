Teen Found Guilty In Gang-Related Shooting That Killed Tulsa Girl
Teen Found Guilty In Gang-Related Shooting That Killed Tulsa Gir - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com James Knapper, who goes by the nickname "Baby G" was 14 years old when prosecutors say he shot and killed Deouijanae Terry in July of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|57 min
|tulsaTRANSITsux
|12
|anyone want roxys
|Wed
|Luther Heggs
|8
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Wed
|Black Terror
|3
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Feb 15
|saqi49
|185
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Feb 14
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Feb 14
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|Feb 13
|MattsAbitch
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC