Suspect Treated For K-9 Bite After Tulsa Police Pursuit
A man accused of driving a stolen car ends up in the hospital after leading police on a chase. When police caught up to the man, a K-9 bit him in the arm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|21 hr
|Eternal truth
|108
|Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10)
|Thu
|bob
|7
|anyone want roxys
|Thu
|Officer Sheldon
|6
|Amber hiberling
|Thu
|Officer Sheldon
|2
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Thu
|Black Terror
|11
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Feb 5
|Chamber member
|42
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|Modern Phart
|184
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC