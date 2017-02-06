Suspect facing more than a dozen felony charges says Tulsa police are 'after' him
Chase Young faces 18 felony charges. He says police are after him. He was arrested again Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|21 hr
|Joey
|9
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Chamber member
|42
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Modern Phart
|184
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Little Devil
|170
|church of satan
|Sat
|Little Devil
|103
|100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP
|Sat
|Gestapo
|2
|Antonio Jones Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jun '09)
|Feb 3
|Kraziejane
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC