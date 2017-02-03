Super Bowl Party Turns Deadly For Tulsa Man
Tulsa Police have a suspect in custody after a man was killed during a Super Bowl party Sunday evening. The suspect has been identified as Frederick Green, 41. Authorities said Green was watching the Super Bowl with his children and their mother at her home in the 2800 block of East 44th Place North - near Highway 75 and 36th Street North.
