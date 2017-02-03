Super Bowl Party Turns Deadly For Tul...

Super Bowl Party Turns Deadly For Tulsa Man

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Police have a suspect in custody after a man was killed during a Super Bowl party Sunday evening. The suspect has been identified as Frederick Green, 41. Authorities said Green was watching the Super Bowl with his children and their mother at her home in the 2800 block of East 44th Place North - near Highway 75 and 36th Street North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: 16 hr Joey 9
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) 21 hr Chamber member 42
News Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13) Sun Modern Phart 184
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Sat Little Devil 170
church of satan Sat Little Devil 103
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP Sat Gestapo 2
News Antonio Jones Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jun '09) Feb 3 Kraziejane 17
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC