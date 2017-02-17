State of the State: OPS offers remarks on Gov. Fallin's education proposals
Gov. Mary Fallin gestures during her State of the State speech in which she outlined her proposed budget. JESSIE WARDARSKI/Tulsa World During her State of the State Address earlier this month, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin discussed several education proposals, the first being a permanent pay raise for public school teachers across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone want roxys
|3 hr
|Officer Sheldon
|9
|City Of Tulsa Considers New Public Nuisance Laws (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|kayla
|44
|Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni...
|Sun
|senseless
|1
|Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16)
|Sun
|RDPisAthief
|5
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|tulsaTRANSITsux
|12
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Feb 15
|Black Terror
|3
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Feb 15
|saqi49
|185
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC