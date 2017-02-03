Spring-Like Weather Returning To Green Country This Weekend
Don't get too used to the more winter-like temperatures we had the past few days! Another surge of spring-like weather is on the horizon this weekend. A brisk south wind is returning for our Saturday, ushering in a return to mostly cloudy skies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|Little Devil
|170
|church of satan
|6 hr
|Little Devil
|103
|100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP
|8 hr
|Gestapo
|2
|Antonio Jones Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Kraziejane
|17
|Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine...
|Feb 1
|astuteassumptions...
|1
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|Jan 31
|emergency
|1
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC