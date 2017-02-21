Sperry Police: Homemade Explosive Found In Vehicle
The Sperry Police Department, the Tulsa Police Department bomb squad and other agencies are working an active scene in Sperry. According to the Sperry Police Department Facebook page , a vehicle was being searched at 207 West Birch Place when a homemade explosive was found in the trunk of the car.
